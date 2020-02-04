Photographer Henry Diltz and artist John Van Hamersveld visited the El Segundo Public Library on Jan. 31, to discuss their iconic careers that began in the 1960s.
Roz Templin, library assistant, said more than 250 attended, one of the largest crowds ever at the library.
The conversation moderated by Stephen K. Peeples was the first “Library After Dark” event, which will take place quarterly, according to Templin. The next event will be Friday, April 17, and will feature an author event.
“We will be doing the Book to Action program sponsored by the California Center of the Book,” Templin said. “Last year our selection was 'There, there' and this year our book is 'What We Keep' by Bill Shapiro and Naomi Wax. The authors will be present for several programs for that weekend in April.”
Van Hamersveld's most enduring image is the design for the movie poster for surfing film “The Endless Summer,” he also designed dozens of concert posters and more than 300 album covers for the Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and many other famous musicians.
Van Hamersveld is a Palos Verdes resident who graduated from El Segundo High School in 1959. He designed the mural in Hermosa Beach on 14th Street, the 360-foot Frieze project that surrounds the Manhattan Art Center in Manhattan Beach, as well as the 510-foot round mural installation on a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power water tank in El Segundo.
Diltz is known for his images of rock legends The Doors, Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, The Eagles, Crosby, Stills and Nash, and Paul McCartney, many of whom grace more than 200 album covers. He is also known as the official photographer for legendary Woodstock and the Monterey Pop Festival.