Charise Ray didn't let her housemate Patti Neuremberg finish describing the nonprofit P.S. I Love You before she interrupted:
"I want to be part of this," she exclaimed. "I know how important and imperative it is for kids to feel like somebody cares.”
That was five years ago and Ray has been a volunteer ever since. She works the annual Day at the Beach event where adults pair one to one to help children experience ocean sports.
She knows how important one to one interaction is for at-risk children. Because she was one.
Ray was born to a young, single mother who had a full-time job, but no support, she said. Babysitters were unreliable and good help was expensive, so Ray's mom placed her in a group home in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
Ray lived at the home, where she has many happy memories, between the ages of 5 and 12.
"I learned to play piano and saxophone, I had so many kids to play with, around 50 kids when I first arrived," said Ray.
Ray thrived at the home and said it was a place that made her feel special. It was there she developed her love of reading and passion for music and singing, she said.
"I was always encouraged to ask questions, stand up for myself, and have good discipline by being given weekly chores,” said Ray, who added the home left a strong imprint on her.
It was these sort of influences that drew Ray immediately to P.S. I Love You.
Ray says that kind of interaction doesn’t have to be complex.
“Just the simple act of playing dress up or flying a kite, or just talking can make all the difference in a kid’s life," said Ray.
"You may never how much you have touched a child's life but trust me, you do. Day at the Beach is special in that you're not just donating money to a cause, you are spending time with a child/children who most of the time feel forgotten. That is priceless.”
Every summer, the P.S. I Love You Foundation connects mentors with at-risk children one-on-one through their event Day at the Beach. Whether the kids boogie board, surf, make sand castles, or just put their feet in the ocean for the first time, the event offers an opportunity for children to experience a perfect beach day.
According to Patricia Jones, who founded P.S. I Love You in 1988, “We believe that any positive experience for a child, no matter how small, can last a lifetime.”
There were more than 600 participants at this year’s event, which took place on July 28 at 8th Street in Manhattan Beach.
This year Ray helped in the t-shirt cutting booth and performed with her band for the after-beach party. Her husband Steve Smythe is the band's drummer, so he also gets involved in the cause.
“I will continue for as long as I am able to be part of this very special group of people who not only talk the talk, they walk the walk just by showing up,” said Ray.
Ray is enthusiastic about founder Jones, calling her a “special human being making the world a better place because of PSILY.”
Along with Day the Beach, P.S. I Love You also offers an annual toy drive and a variety of other activities and donation opportunities throughout the year, with a focus on serving as the source of empowerment programs for children and building community by investing in the development of children.