Featured Stories
Featured Stories
Players of the fast-growing sport pickleball received a setback in Redondo Beach this week when the City Council nixed an idea to convert one of two tennis courts at a park on the city’s north side into four pickleball courts. Read more
After last year when Redondo Beach City Council caught flak for holding fireworks on July 1 during a weekend, instead of mid-week, this year, the only sparks that flew were in the air over King Harbor. Read more
It was just a few days after violence erupted, in August 2017, during a Unite the Right rally in Charlotttesville, Virginia, and Redondo Beach resident Christina Renée Joubert, 40, sat on a bench at Miramar Park, overlooking the ocean. She tried to clear her head. Complex thoughts rushed thr… Read more
Chesley Bonestell's paintings, beginning in the 1940s, appeared on the covers of science fic… Read more
After 25 years in law enforcement, Redondo Beach police officer Robert Carlborg began thinki… Read more
Thousands of beachgoers filled the sand as the South Bay headed seaside to celebrate Indepen… Read more